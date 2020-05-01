Best dog breeds for older people

Explore Why fostering a shelter animal during coronavirus crisis helps you and them

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This little dog “is often happiest when snuggled up beside its owner,” Spruce Pets states. They are typically 12-13 inches tall and weigh 13-18 pounds. Known for their silky, wavy coat, they will need regular grooming. These small dogs have medium energy level, and benefit from daily walks and games.

French bulldog

They are compact, muscular and active, but they're also among the most cheerful of all dog breeds, Spruce Pets says. Although only 11-13 inches tall, the French bulldog can weigh up to 28 pounds. Moderate daily exercise is usually all they need. Although their grooming needs are few, they can develop brachycephalic syndrome and various skin issues.

Poodle

Not only is the poodle one of the smartest dog breeds, it also comes in a variety of sizes — toy, miniature and standard. This loyal and affectionate pooch learns well and adapts to a variety of households. Poodles need moderate exercise but will need more grooming than other dogs. A toy poodle is only about 5-7 pounds, but a standard can be up to 70 pounds.

Shih tzu

These beauties are less than a foot tall and weight 9-16 pounds. Their smooshed faces make them prone to brachycephalic syndrome, but to a lesser degree than the French bulldog. Stubborn but trainable, the shih tzu will need daily walks and regular grooming to stay happy and health.

