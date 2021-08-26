Planning a stay-cation with your dog? Decatur is a top 5 destination

It turns out you don’t have to leave Fido at home to get away for a while.
National Dog Day is Aug. 26 and vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo released its Best Cities to Travel with Dogs Index.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a surge in new dog owners as pets provided a sense of comfort to people confined indoors during such stressful times. Now, many people don’t want to leave their furry best friends behind while traveling and instead bring them along for the fun,” Caroline Burns, head of PR and Travel Expert at HomeToGo said in a press release. “Vacation rentals, in particular, are a hugely popular option for dog-loving travelers, offering them the comfort of home with convenient amenities for dogs like fully fenced backyards and nearby outdoor adventures.”
The site considered four data points in the ranking: restaurants, services, activities and accommodations. Restaurants included the number of eateries that welcome dogs. Services included pet businesses such as pet stores, veterinarians and doggie daycares. Activities included dog parks and beaches for doggie playtime. Accommodations included places on HomeToGo.com with the greatest percentage of pet-friendly lodging.
Not every spot in the U.S. is created for four-legged pals, but if you want to get away while staying close to home, a Georgia spot was included on the list.
Decatur came in at No. 2.
“Just six miles northeast of Atlanta, Decatur, Georgia is a hot spot for dog lovers,” HomeToGo said. “At the Little Shop of Stories, people and their pups gather for storytime and good vibes. Known for its food scene, Decatur invites visitors to enjoy many of its pet-friendly restaurants, such as Universal Joint — a gas station turned neighborhood pub with an outdoor patio.”
Other dog-friendly spots in the city include parks such as Oakhurst Dog Park, Glenlake Park and Adair Park, all of which are completely fenced. Leon’s Full Service and Raging Burrito are other eateries where visitors have raved about dog-friendliness.