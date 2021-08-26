Planning a stay-cation with your dog? Decatur is a top 5 destination

National Dog Day is Aug. 26 and vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo released its Best Cities to Travel with Dogs Index.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a surge in new dog owners as pets provided a sense of comfort to people confined indoors during such stressful times. Now, many people don’t want to leave their furry best friends behind while traveling and instead bring them along for the fun,” Caroline Burns, head of PR and Travel Expert at HomeToGo said in a press release. “Vacation rentals, in particular, are a hugely popular option for dog-loving travelers, offering them the comfort of home with convenient amenities for dogs like fully fenced backyards and nearby outdoor adventures.”