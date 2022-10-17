ajc logo
Georgia ranked one of the 10 spookiest states

The state is home to the U.S.’s most haunted town, after all

The temperature is dropping, the leaves are falling — Halloween is almost here. According to a recent report, Georgia residents may be in for a spookier holiday than most.

Vivint has completed a survey of the most haunted states in the country, ranking Georgia as the ninth most haunted state that the U.S. has to offer. Georgia earned an overall score of 28.08 for its No. 9. The Peach State also ranks eleventh in ghost sightings and tenth in total haunted places.

“Our city rankings make it easy to pinpoint the perfect place for your next Halloween trip,” the report said. “To find them, we accounted for the number of ghost sightings and haunted places, factoring in funeral services, haunted houses, and places where supernatural readings are on offer.”

California took home the top spot overall with a score of 97.45, ranking second in ghost sightings and first in total haunted places.

“Based on the number of ghost sightings and haunted locations, the top five most haunted states were: California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio,” the report said. “Spook-seekers visiting these locales are in for a treat. There’s a haunted forest in SoCal full of abandoned ruins from the state’s mining heyday. Michigan has its Doherty Hotel, where the deceased owners still reside. And last but not least, the Donkey Lady Bridge of San Antonio, TX, is home to a spirit searching for vengeance. But if you’d rather play it safe, stick to the least spooky states: Delaware, Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Montana.”

Savannah, Georgia, has long maintained a reputation for being one of the most haunted cities in the country, making it the go-to hotspot for any local ghost hunters.

“Savannah is widely known as the most haunted city in America,” the city’s official visitor website said. “Walk into any historic building or cemetery in Savannah and you may catch sight of ghostly presences surrounding you. Whether you’re a ghost hunter or a lover of ghost stories, you need to visit these Savannah spots to experience some serious paranormal activity.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

