Georgia ranked one of the 10 spookiest states

Vivint has completed a survey of the most haunted states in the country, ranking Georgia as the ninth most haunted state that the U.S. has to offer. Georgia earned an overall score of 28.08 for its No. 9. The Peach State also ranks eleventh in ghost sightings and tenth in total haunted places.

“Our city rankings make it easy to pinpoint the perfect place for your next Halloween trip,” the report said. “To find them, we accounted for the number of ghost sightings and haunted places, factoring in funeral services, haunted houses, and places where supernatural readings are on offer.”