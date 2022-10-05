These are the best places in the U.S. for a spooky Halloween vacation

The French Quarter also hosts a number of frightening ghost tours for those looking for a little scare.

Sleepy Hollow, New York

The setting of Washington Irving’s classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Sleepy Hollow, New York, is full of charm and spookiness in equal parts. According to Trip.com, the town’s main attractions are the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, Philipsburg Manor and the famous Sleepy Hollow itself.

Tourists can visit the graves of Andrew Carnegie, William Rockefeller and Washington Irving within the hollow’s cemetery, as well as enjoy the nearby paths that lead through eerie wooded areas and open fields.

Dallas, Texas

Just outside of Dallas, Texas, there is a Halloween-themed amusement park worth a visit. Screams Halloween Theme Park features five haunted attractions, paintball, karaoke and much more. According to marthastewart.com, the attractions include Zombie Wasteland… Apocalypse, Cursed… The Witches of TerraMythica Castle, Klownz in 3-D, Hotel D’Feers, and Time’s Up… Maze.

For those looking to fill their vacation itineraries with fun activities, rather than beautiful sites, this theme park has much to offer.