Take these tips to up your Halloween decoration game

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
It’s time to get spooky

Halloween is just weeks away, which means time is running short to snag the best decorations. When gazing up at the shelves upon shelves of options at today’s supermarkets and party shops, however, the task of picking out a selection can be daunting. It doesn’t have to be.

Here are some tips to leveling up your Halloween decorating game. It’s easier than you might think.

Choose a theme

To help narrow down your decoration selections, first choose a theme. By keeping your Halloween decor dedicated to a theme, you can manifest a much greater presentation for your home.

“From my years working on a TV show connected to pop culture, I would say the best tip I have is to keep your decor connected to a theme, and bonus points if you can keep it relevant,” Michael Lee Scott, art director for the “Wendy Williams Show” told realtor.com. “People get a kick out of unique decorations that they can easily identify.”

Use nature to create better atmosphere

Halloween decoration shopping on a budget can mean looking for local stores with the best active sales or bargain bin items, but it doesn’t have to. Depending on your chosen theme, you will likely be able to utilize natural elements to enhance your decorations for free.

“The more organic elements you can bring in, the more convincing your atmosphere becomes,” Pandora Rose, of Darkrose Manor, told The Washington Post “There is nothing more fall and Halloween than the sound of crunching leaves under your feet.”

For instance, Rose collects tree limbs, sticks and leaves to make her graveyard decorations more convincing.

Ditch the black lights

Black lights are the go to for those looking to upgrade the lighting in their Halloween displays. But one expert says that black light is not always the best pick. Green lighting can help your display stand out among the neighborhood, as well as increase the spookiness factor significantly.

“Most people use black light to enhance a Halloween party scene, but for the creepiest effect, use green lights,” Stacy Nelson, a TV show art director and set decorator, told realtor.com. “Immerse your house in green light, and you will be amazed at the chilling effect it has on your guests.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

