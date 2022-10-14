Take these tips to up your Halloween decoration game

“The more organic elements you can bring in, the more convincing your atmosphere becomes,” Pandora Rose, of Darkrose Manor, told The Washington Post “There is nothing more fall and Halloween than the sound of crunching leaves under your feet.”

For instance, Rose collects tree limbs, sticks and leaves to make her graveyard decorations more convincing.

Ditch the black lights

Black lights are the go to for those looking to upgrade the lighting in their Halloween displays. But one expert says that black light is not always the best pick. Green lighting can help your display stand out among the neighborhood, as well as increase the spookiness factor significantly.

“Most people use black light to enhance a Halloween party scene, but for the creepiest effect, use green lights,” Stacy Nelson, a TV show art director and set decorator, told realtor.com. “Immerse your house in green light, and you will be amazed at the chilling effect it has on your guests.”