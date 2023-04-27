X

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer dead at 79

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The legendary host was most famous for ‘The Jerry Springer Show,’ which was in production for 27 years

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago, WLWT reported. He was 79. According to TMZ, the talk show host died of pancreatic cancer.

Most famous for ushering in an era of “trash TV”, Springer began his “The Jerry Springer Show” in 1991 and continued hosting it for 27 years with nearly 4,000 total episodes. The series stood out among its competitors, beating out contemporary offerings such as Ricki Lake and Sally Jesse Raphael in the ratings. The show even competed with Oprah Winfrey’s iconic TV series.

Prior to his foray into daytime TV, Springer had a career in law and then politics — culminating in service as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. The politician-turned-talk-show-host abandoned a possible run for the U.S. Senate in 2004, but once considered running for governor of Ohio.

Explore‘The Jerry Springer Show’ ends production after 27 years

Following his political career, Springer took on a new role as a news anchor and commentator at WLWT, a Cincinnati-based television station.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, told the news station. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Details concerning a funeral service and memorial gathering to honor the legendary talk show host’s passing have not yet been released. In lieu of flowers, the family of the deceased has asked fans of Springer to consider donating to charity or committing an act of kindness to someone in need.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

State budget allocates $11M for Stone Mountain museum3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins
4h ago

Credit: AP

Harry Belafonte’s ties to King family were deep, complicated
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: UGA ready to support Georgia’s booming EV ecosystem
6h ago
The Latest

Martin Lawrence says Jamie Foxx is ‘doing better’ following Atlanta hospitalization
2h ago
Rick Ross offers fired CNN anchor Don Lemon fry cook gig at any of his Wingstop locations
2h ago
Mattel introduces latest Barbie with Down syndrome
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top