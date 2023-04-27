Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer dead at 79

Most famous for ushering in an era of “trash TV”, Springer began his “The Jerry Springer Show” in 1991 and continued hosting it for 27 years with nearly 4,000 total episodes. The series stood out among its competitors, beating out contemporary offerings such as Ricki Lake and Sally Jesse Raphael in the ratings. The show even competed with Oprah Winfrey’s iconic TV series.

Prior to his foray into daytime TV, Springer had a career in law and then politics — culminating in service as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. The politician-turned-talk-show-host abandoned a possible run for the U.S. Senate in 2004, but once considered running for governor of Ohio.