Georgia cities rank low for college basketball fans

WalletHub’s top five scores overall were:

Durham, North Carolina (Duke University): 57.63 Storrs, Connecticut (Unversity of Connecticut): 55.65 Lexington, Kentucky (University of Kentucky): 54.14 Lawrence , Kansas (University of Kansas): 53.42 Los Angeles (University of California, Los Angeles): 53.31

You can check out the city where your school is using the interactive map below or on WalletHub’s website.

No Georgia city came close to those numbers. In fact, the state’s highest score was 23.32, earned by Statesboro (Georgia Southern University). That earned the city a rank of 163 overall and 96 among small cities.

Next was Atlanta (Georgia Tech and Georgia State University), with a score of 23.18. That placed the city at No. 168 overall and No. 30 among large cities.

Coming in third was Macon (Mercer and Middle Georgia State universities), with a score of 20.56, ranking it 219 overall and 59 among midsize cities.

Athens (University of Georgia) tallied a score of just 17.37, which ranked them No. 263 overall and No. 67 among midsize cities.

That left Kennesaw (Kennesaw State University), which scored just 16.58, putting it at No. 272 overall and No. 151 among small cities.