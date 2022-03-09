Hawks to shine light on mental health awareness

Taking care of our mental health should be a slam dunk, especially during the past couple of years. Many people who need help won’t get in the game, however, because of perceived stigmas.
To help normalize talking about mental health, the Atlanta Hawks today announced they will team up with Silence the Shame Inc. for a multi-initiative campaign that will collaborate with Clayton County Public Schools, Skyland Trail and other community organizations to help erase the stigma around mental health challenges.
Silence the Shame is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating mental health stigma, reducing health disparities and reducing suicide rates among vulnerable populations.
To tip off the campaign, Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young and five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Chlöe participated in a Teen Mental Wellness Courtside Chat and discussed their own experiences with mental health and wellness. The chat, moderated by Silence the Shame founder and CEO Shanti Das, addressed the uncertainty and anxiety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation can be viewed on the Hawks’ official YouTube channel.
“We are proud to team up with Silence the Shame for a series of activities that continue conversations surrounding mental health,” Hawks’ vice president of corporate social responsibility Andrea Carter said. “Through our collaborative efforts, we hope young people will help themselves, support others and make healthy decisions.”
For the Sunday, March 20, game against New Orleans, the Hawks are offering a special package that includes a ticket to the game, admission to a pregame event and a limited-edition Hawks and Silence the Shame co-branded shirt. For each ticket package sold, a donation will be made to Silence the Shame.
Prior to the start of the game, the Hawks will host a community conversation titled, “Sports, Entertainment and Mental Wellness.” The discussion will emphasize the importance of prioritizing mental health, tips for improving connections and tools for keeping depression at bay. The panel discussion will begin at 4 p.m. To buy tickets for the event and game, visit Hawks.com/SilencetheShame.
“We are truly grateful to team up with the Atlanta Hawks for a multi-initiative campaign that puts our young people’s mental health at the forefront,” Das said. “Having allies like the Hawks help to amplify our purpose, educate the community on mental wellness and healthy coping and promote suicide prevention.”
The collaboration will wrap up in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. During the month, the Hawks and Silence the Shame will host students from area school districts and nonprofit organizations for a series of wellness activities and conversations promoting healthy mental behaviors and positive youth development.
Silence the Shame creates and promotes culturally responsive content and increases literacy on social determinants of mental health and suicide prevention for vulnerable populations. Since 2016, it has been working throughout the music industry to promote proper mental health training and awareness among artists, employees and executives.
