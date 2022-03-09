Hawks to shine light on mental health awareness

For the Sunday, March 20, game against New Orleans, the Hawks are offering a special package that includes a ticket to the game, admission to a pregame event and a limited-edition Hawks and Silence the Shame co-branded shirt. For each ticket package sold, a donation will be made to Silence the Shame.

Prior to the start of the game, the Hawks will host a community conversation titled, “Sports, Entertainment and Mental Wellness.” The discussion will emphasize the importance of prioritizing mental health, tips for improving connections and tools for keeping depression at bay. The panel discussion will begin at 4 p.m. To buy tickets for the event and game, visit Hawks.com/SilencetheShame.

“We are truly grateful to team up with the Atlanta Hawks for a multi-initiative campaign that puts our young people’s mental health at the forefront,” Das said. “Having allies like the Hawks help to amplify our purpose, educate the community on mental wellness and healthy coping and promote suicide prevention.”

The collaboration will wrap up in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. During the month, the Hawks and Silence the Shame will host students from area school districts and nonprofit organizations for a series of wellness activities and conversations promoting healthy mental behaviors and positive youth development.

Silence the Shame creates and promotes culturally responsive content and increases literacy on social determinants of mental health and suicide prevention for vulnerable populations. Since 2016, it has been working throughout the music industry to promote proper mental health training and awareness among artists, employees and executives.

