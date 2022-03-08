Basketball championships preview: 12 first-time finalists play for titles in Macon

“The way that our community has embraced this team is special and represents everything that is good in high school athletics - hometown kids playing for each other, their friends, school and community,’’ Lumpkin County coach David Dowse said.

The finals will have its usual share of Goliaths, as well.

Eagle’s Landings boys and Woodward Academy’s girls (both Class 5A), Cross Creek’s boys (3A) and Hebron Christian’s girls (A private) are defending champions. Norcross’ boys and girls have won eight state titles between them, though none since 2013, when each won. They can sweep Class 7A again this season.

But the dozen first-timers are more than usual.

Boys teams in the finals for the first time, in addition to Spencer, are Grovetown, King’s Ridge, Windsor Forest, Warren County and Drew Charter. Girls teams in their first finals are Luella, Lumpkin County, Elbert County, Hancock Central, Lake Oconee County and Mount Paran Christian. Warren County and Elbert County opened in 1956.

Three others teams have made previous finals, but never won. Those are Marist’s girls (last final 2007), Rabun County’s girls (2017) and Harrison’s girls (2018).

Marist coach Kim Hixon has been Marist’s coach for 20 seasons, and her teams have made the playoffs 16 times and fallen short in the finals twice. Marist is playing Luella for the Class 5A title Wednesday. Both teams are 27-3. Neither has won a state title.

“It would be super special for this group to be the first ever to win it for Marist,’’ said Hixon, whose team lost one of its best players for the season in the opener and started 2-2 but is 25-1 since. “No one saw it coming, and a lot of people counted us out early, but these kids refuse to lose.”

Daily tickets are $15 and available only through GoFan! Games can be seen on NHSFNetwork.com.

Schedule:

Wednesday

1 p.m. - A Public girls: Hancock Central vs. Lake Oconee Academy

3 p.m. - A Public boys: Drew Charter vs. Warren County

5 p.m. - 4A girls: Luella vs. Marist

7 p.m. - 4A boys: Spencer vs. Westover

Thursday

1 p.m. - 2A girls: Elbert County vs. Rabun County

3 p.m. - 2A boys: Westside-Augusta vs. Butler

5 p.m. - Coed 3-point contest

5:30 p.m. - 5A girls: Forest Park vs. Woodward Academy

7:30 p.m. - 5A boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Tri-Cities

Friday

1 p.m. - 3A girls: Lumpkin County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

3 p.m. - 3A boys: Windsor Forest vs. Cross Creek

5 p.m. - Girls 3-point contest

5:30 p.m. - 6A girls: Lovejoy vs. Sequoyah

7:30 p.m. - 6A boys: Buford vs. Grovetown

Saturday

11 a.m. - A Private girls: Mount Paran Christian vs. Hebron Christian

1 p.m. - A Private boys: Greenforest Christian vs. King’s Ridge Christian

5 p.m. - Boys slam dunk final

5:30 p.m. - 7A girls: Norcross vs. Harrison

7:30 p.m. - 7A boys: Norcross vs. Berkmar