Full moon Monday night: How to see the first supermoon of 2021

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the pink moon is so named because of its close correspondence with the early springtime blooms of the wildflower creeping phlox — which has also been referred to as “moss pink.”

When can I see it?

Officially, the pink moon will become the fullest at 11:32 p.m. Monday, April 26, NASA reported. It will continue to appear full through Wednesday morning.

Explore Marietta Greek Festival back on for 2021

What makes the pink moon a supermoon?

According to NASA, a moon is considered a supermoon when it is a new or full moon within 90% of perigee, or the point that its orbit is closest to Earth. It is 222,064 miles away from the Earth rather than the average 240,000 miles away. Supermoons appear around 16% brighter and 7% bigger than usual, Space.com noted.

Is this the only supermoon of the year?

If you miss tonight’s supermoon, there’s no need to despair, The pink moon kicks off a year that will have one other supermoon, USA Today reported. The next supermoon will occur on May 26.