ajc logo
X

Full moon Monday night: How to see the first supermoon of 2021

First supermoon of 2021 coming April 26.The pink moon, or April full moon, is the second-closest supermoon of the year, according to EarthSky.This April full moon presents the first in a “season” of three straight full moon supermoons. , EarthSky.A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the Earth while the moon is full.The phrase "supermoon" originated in 1979, according to NASA.The traditionally named ‘Pink Moon’ is an invitation from the cosmos to scan your sky and peer out at our celestial partner, Jackie Faherty, American Museum of Natural History, via Fox News.Calling it a ‘Pink Moon’ is a reminder that spring is here and people of the past used to live their lives much more closely with what was happening in the nighttime sky, Jackie Faherty, via Fox News

Access Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you thought the moon looked pretty huge the other night, it’s nothing compared to what’s in store for tonight.

The first supermoon of the year is set to debut Monday and with it comes a nickname: pink moon.

ExploreLook back at the 2021 Lyrid meteor shower

“Since we can’t see a new moon (except when it passes in front of the sun), what has caught the public’s attention in recent decades are full supermoons, as these are the biggest and brightest full moons for the year,” NASA said in a guide.

Read on to learn more about the supermoon, a term coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and how tonight’s moon got its name.

Why is it called the pink moon?

No, you won’t look up at the sky tonight and see a pink glow coming from the moon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the pink moon is so named because of its close correspondence with the early springtime blooms of the wildflower creeping phlox — which has also been referred to as “moss pink.”

When can I see it?

Officially, the pink moon will become the fullest at 11:32 p.m. Monday, April 26, NASA reported. It will continue to appear full through Wednesday morning.

ExploreMarietta Greek Festival back on for 2021

What makes the pink moon a supermoon?

According to NASA, a moon is considered a supermoon when it is a new or full moon within 90% of perigee, or the point that its orbit is closest to Earth. It is 222,064 miles away from the Earth rather than the average 240,000 miles away. Supermoons appear around 16% brighter and 7% bigger than usual, Space.com noted.

Is this the only supermoon of the year?

If you miss tonight’s supermoon, there’s no need to despair, The pink moon kicks off a year that will have one other supermoon, USA Today reported. The next supermoon will occur on May 26.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top