Lyrid meteor shower 2021: When, where to see it

What are the Lyrids?

The Lyrids are the dust trail of Comet Thatcher, which orbits the sun every 415 years (it won’t be back until 2276). Although the comet won’t be seen in our lifetime, the debris left in its wake — the Lyrid shower— appears every year as the Earth crosses the comet’s path. That’s why they are seen at about the same time every year.

Where to look

The point at which the meteors originate, called the radiant, will be in the constellation Lyra. Lyra, for which the meteor shower is named, will be high in the sky to the northeast of Vega.

Space.com recommends not directly looking toward the radiant, however, because you might miss the meteors with the longest tails.

The moon will be waxing during the best time for seeing the Lyrids in 2021 — beginning late at night April 19 —through the morning of April 23. When the moon is waxing, it’s out longer after dark with each passing day.

When to see them

The Lyrid meteor shower is usually active between April 16 and 25 every year. It tends to peak around April 22 or 23. For the position of the Lyrids radiant each night, timeanddate.com has an interactive meteor shower sky map you can check out.

How to watch the meteor shower

Clear skies are essential for prime meteor shower viewing. Skyglow, the light pollution caused by localized street lights, will block out the stars and negatively affect your viewing experience, so head somewhere far from city lights.

Georgians can head to anywhere in North Georgia, including Hiawassee and Young Harris. Popular stargazing parks include Hard Labor Creek State Park, Black Rock Mountain State Park, Charlie Elliot Wildlife Center and Deerlick Astronomy Village.

Or you can head to Stephen C. Foster State Park, one of Georgia’s most remote state parks in the Okefenokee Swamp, which was named one of the best spots in the world for stargazing.

When you’re outside in the dark, lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up at the vast sky. Give yourself 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the environment.

Be sure to bring warm clothing, a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair, and leave your telescope at home.