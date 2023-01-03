5 iconic Barbara Walters moments

Report on the John F Kennedy assassination

Asked to report on the mood in New York after President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, a still young Walters delivered a flawless 5-minute report without notes or a teleprompter, garnering the attention of news executives.

Fidel Castro

Walters showed her fearlessness during a 1977 interview with Cuban Communist leader Fidel Castro.

The Kardashian

In 2011, The Kardashian clan sat down with Barbara Walters after making her “10 Most Fascinating People” list. Walters, like most of America at the time, wanted to know what the Kardashian really did to deserve that title.

“You don’t have any talents,” said Walters while interviewing the Kardashian clan in 2011.

Mariah Carey

Pop diva Mariah Carey and rap sensation Nicki Minaj had an on going beef during their time on American Idol. Carey rubbed Minaj the wrong way when she confessed that she didn’t know the rapper.

Minaj — a 10-time Grammy nominee — found that hard to believe, and took to her music to call Carey out. Leave it to Barbara Walters to recite the lyrics and question Carey about it.

During her career, Walters interviewed everyone from actress Audrey Hepburn to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. She won 12 Emmy awards.

“Success can make you go one of two ways,” Walters once reflected. “It can make you a prima donna, or it can smooth the edges, take away the insecurities, let the nice things come out.”