Drive to Marietta Square Market to catch hit Marvel movie this weekend

Marietta Square Market’s drive-in movie series continues with a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy” Sunday.
Meals, Wheels and Reels is sponsored by The Cooper Firm and following requests for the community, the Feb. 28 drive-in movie will be the hit Marvel flick.
“Grab your tickets at the link, stop by beforehand for delicious food from the market, and prepare for a fun-filled night,” the Facebook event page read.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite and are $35 per vehicle. Attendees can view the 2014 movie starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana from the comfort and safety of their cars and opt to purchase anything from ice cream to barbecue from more than a dozen merchants inside the market.
Opened in 2019, Marietta Square Market was a redevelopment of the warehouse behind the William Root House Museum and next to railroad tracks. It’s also near Historic Marietta Square.
Developed by Concordia Properties and Creative Culinary Ventures, it also features a 1922 curved side streetcar by the Cincinnati Car Company at the entrance. That train car is the same kind the Atlanta Northern Railway operated between Marietta and Atlanta from 1905 to1944. The trolley was restored by local businessman and rail enthusiast Gary F. Eubanks and features its original paint job.
According to the food hall’s Facebook page, it is an “eclectic mix of specialty food purveyors, unique shops and open gathering spaces.”
Meals, Wheels, and Reels: Guardians of the Galaxy
7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Marietta Square Market: 68 North Marietta Pkwy NW