See what Zoo Atlanta critters get up to after dark with Twilight Trek

A brief history of Zoo Atlanta.Zoo Atlanta is the city's first zoological venue that opened to the public in April 1889.In the 1960s, the zoo welcomed the gorilla named Willie B. as an infant. He would become a beloved animal of the zoo.In 1989, the zoo's centennial year, several new additions opened up including Masai Mara, which featured a recreation of the African savanna and new, naturalistic habitats for black rhinos, drills and Sumatran tigers. .1999 marked the arrival of giant pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yan on loan from China.The zoo cares for 220 species on 40 acres minutes from downtown Atlanta

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A typical Zoo Atlanta experience ends by the time it closes at 5 p.m. But what if you could stick around after hours?

The city’s zoological park is launching Twilight Trek, a 14-night event beginning Friday, Feb. 26 and ending Friday, Nov. 12.

“Ever wonder what the animals are up to after the sun goes down? Join us after-hours for an evening adventure for the whole family!” the event description said. “Tour the Zoo at dusk, use night-vision technology, search for animals that you wouldn’t normally see during the daylight hours, and enjoy special activities that vary from season to season. Don’t miss this wild evening exploring the Zoo!”

Two themes will round out the after-hours zoo experience, which is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

The first, Wild Georgia, occurs from February to June. Guests will learn about local wildlife and native animals’ environments. They’ll also explain how they can do their part to protect the critters.

Beginning in September and through November, Twilight Trek will switch to the Saving Species theme. On these visits, guests will discover how accredited zoos, such as Zoo Atlanta, work to help animals thrive. Keepers will share first-hand stories of rehabilitating favorites such as Sequoyah the bald eagle.

Reservations are required before the program start dates. In addition, Zoo Atlanta has instituted COVID-19 safety protocols, which include a requirement for all visitors ages 2 and older to wear a face mask. The zoo will also provide sanitation materials including hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray. For a complete list of participant safety policies, visit the website.

Twilight Trek

6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26 - Friday, Nov. 12

Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Cost: $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers; children 3 and under are free

