Take the family to see a free film on Lawrenceville Lawn

Also note that if you miss two City of Lawrenceville events in a row this year, your tickets will be unissued.

Explore Breathe in the calm as free yoga returns to Atlantic Station in April

Lawrenceville has put health and safety measures in place for Feature Friday and other downtown events amid the ongoing pandemic.

Highly targeted areas are being cleaned frequently and there will be easy to access handwashing facilities and sanitizing stations on the property.

The event layout is designed for social distancing and on-site vendors are required to wear masks and gloves and keep areas clean. Staff and volunteers must also wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from guests. Attendees are also urged to wear a mask while enjoying the experience, but they may be removed when participating in certain activities, including physical activity and consuming food and drinks.

Feature Fridays

7 p.m. beginning May, 7

Lawrenceville Lawn: 210 Luckie St.

Cost: Free