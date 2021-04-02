X

Take the family to see a free film on Lawrenceville Lawn

Things to do in downtown Lawrenceville.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Soon, you and your family can enjoy a film on the Lawrenceville Lawn while soaking up the warm breeze at no cost.

Beginning Friday, May 7, Feature Fridays will begin in the Gwinnett County city.

All films will start at 7 p.m. and the first one on the schedule is “Ferdinand.”

The 2017 family comedy follows a young bull with a big heart who is mistaken for a ferocious beat and is taken from his home. What follows is an adventure with a group of eccentric characters as he makes his way back to where he lives.

While Feature Fridays are free, registration is required. There will also be food trucks on-site with treats for sale. Attendance will be limited to ensure safety.

Also note that if you miss two City of Lawrenceville events in a row this year, your tickets will be unissued.

Lawrenceville has put health and safety measures in place for Feature Friday and other downtown events amid the ongoing pandemic.

Highly targeted areas are being cleaned frequently and there will be easy to access handwashing facilities and sanitizing stations on the property.

The event layout is designed for social distancing and on-site vendors are required to wear masks and gloves and keep areas clean. Staff and volunteers must also wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from guests. Attendees are also urged to wear a mask while enjoying the experience, but they may be removed when participating in certain activities, including physical activity and consuming food and drinks.

Feature Fridays

7 p.m. beginning May, 7

Lawrenceville Lawn: 210 Luckie St.

Cost: Free

