Experience the best of Ponce City Market in the great outdoors

Ponce City Market has gone inside out again and the fun continues Friday.
Launched for the year on April 17, PCM Goes Inside Out will be back for another weekend. The best of the market, food hall and shop will come outside at The Courtyard and The Yard.
According to a press release, “guests can sip and savor food and drink from PCM restaurants while enjoying music, entertainment and more!”
“Whether your boo or your bestie, grab your other half and sip and savor at PCM. Let the long summer sun set over the city while sipping on libations and date-night-inspired bites,” the Facebook event page said in part.
Only one more weekend of PCM Goes Inside Out will be held after this one.
Before 2021, Ponce City Market went inside out in the fall and winter. From October 3 through December 12, guests were invited to join fall-themed weekend events. The days were filled with activities fit for Halloween and football Saturdays.
Ponce City Market is recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as “history in the making.” The nonprofit organization says PCM is part of a plan “to move Atlanta forward while maintaining and emphasizing the city’s unique history and culture.”
Since being transformed from City Hall East into a mixed-use center, PCM has welcomed businesses including Ponce Denim Company and Posman Books. Restaurants such as Botiwalla Indian Street Grill and Dancing Goats Coffee Bar have also been included. The latter was the first tenant when PCM opened in summer 2012.
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Ponce City Market: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, Atlanta
Free to attend