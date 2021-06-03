ajc logo
X

Experience the best of Ponce City Market in the great outdoors

Ponce City Market has become a destination for seeking the city’s best dining and shopping The mixed-use development features retail, restaurants, office spaces, and high-end apartments Before its transformation, Ponce City Market was a popular amusement park in the 20th century Today, find Skyline Park on the rooftop as a throwback to its "Coney Island of the South" days The park features games, priced around $1 to $3, a beer garden and a giant slide From noon to 3 PM every Sunday, WonderRoot’s Artis

Access Atlanta | 54 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ponce City Market has gone inside out again and the fun continues Friday.

Launched for the year on April 17, PCM Goes Inside Out will be back for another weekend. The best of the market, food hall and shop will come outside at The Courtyard and The Yard.

ExploreEverything you need to know about Ponce City Market

According to a press release, “guests can sip and savor food and drink from PCM restaurants while enjoying music, entertainment and more!”

“Whether your boo or your bestie, grab your other half and sip and savor at PCM. Let the long summer sun set over the city while sipping on libations and date-night-inspired bites,” the Facebook event page said in part.

Only one more weekend of PCM Goes Inside Out will be held after this one.

Before 2021, Ponce City Market went inside out in the fall and winter. From October 3 through December 12, guests were invited to join fall-themed weekend events. The days were filled with activities fit for Halloween and football Saturdays.

ExploreGrant Park’s Firepit Pizza Tavern throwing anniversary bash

Ponce City Market is recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as “history in the making.” The nonprofit organization says PCM is part of a plan “to move Atlanta forward while maintaining and emphasizing the city’s unique history and culture.”

Since being transformed from City Hall East into a mixed-use center, PCM has welcomed businesses including Ponce Denim Company and Posman Books. Restaurants such as Botiwalla Indian Street Grill and Dancing Goats Coffee Bar have also been included. The latter was the first tenant when PCM opened in summer 2012.

PCM Goes Inside Out

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Ponce City Market: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, Atlanta

Free to attend

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top