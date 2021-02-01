There’s almost no limit to how you can enjoy oysters at this festival

“We’ve got the best green space in all of Atlanta in Piedmont Park to eat, drink, and take in the Atlanta Skyline,” the event description noted. You can bring Fido along to enjoy the fun, but be sure to leave the kids at home as this is a 21-and-up event.

Masks are required at the event and there will be “tons of indoor and outdoor space.” Heaters will be on if it’s cold and if the weather is warm, it will be an open-air event.

Don’t count on the fest offering refunds if it’s raining, however — this oysterfest is happening rain or shine.

Atlanta Oyster Festival

3 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Park Tavern

500 10th St NE, Atlanta