There’s almost no limit to how you can enjoy oysters at this festival

No matter how you like to eat them, oysters cooked in all sorts of ways will be offered at the Atlanta Oyster Festival ahead of Valentine’s Day.
“It’s 2021 and it’s time to get shucked up at Atlanta’s Best Oysterfest at Park Tavern!” the event description reads.
Featuring live music from local acts The Sundogs and Jon Harris Band along with Johnny Utah, it’s the only oysterfest where you can eat the seafood steamed, fried or raw. Plus, the mollusks are flown in fresh for the festival.
General admission tickets are on sale now for $20 and get you access to a full bar with beer and signature cocktails, plus you can watch TVs so you don’t miss the biggest sporting events of Feb. 13. The price includes admission and entertainment, but you’ll have to pay extra for food and drink tickets.
Even if you’re not a fan of oysters, you can still dine on fried shrimp and fried chicken baskets — fries included.
“We’ve got the best green space in all of Atlanta in Piedmont Park to eat, drink, and take in the Atlanta Skyline,” the event description noted. You can bring Fido along to enjoy the fun, but be sure to leave the kids at home as this is a 21-and-up event.
Masks are required at the event and there will be “tons of indoor and outdoor space.” Heaters will be on if it’s cold and if the weather is warm, it will be an open-air event.
Don’t count on the fest offering refunds if it’s raining, however — this oysterfest is happening rain or shine.
3 p.m.- 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Park Tavern
500 10th St NE, Atlanta