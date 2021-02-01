Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts Atlanta Jewish Film Festival drive-in movies

Finally, Feb. 21 will feature another 1980s hit, the musical/sci-fi comedy “Little Shop of Horrors.”

While “Shiva Baby” will also be available for in-home screenings at the Virtual Cinema beginning at noon Feb. 19-22, you’ll have to visit the drive-in to catch “Spaceballs” and “Little Shop of Horrors” at the 21st annual festival.

To ensure the health and safety of guests, AJFF is encouraging attendees to remain in their vehicles unless they need to use the restroom or get food. Speaking of food, you won’t able to use the app to have food delivered to your vehicle due to unforeseen technical issues. But you will be able to purchase snacks and beverages from food trucks on the west lawn of The Home Depot Backyard.

AJFF has thought of inclement weather, too. Should the forecast prove too harsh for a drive-in to happen safely, the organizers will reschedule screenings for later in the festival and alert you about the change.

Purchase tickets at AJFF.org and visit here for information on how to order and receive them.

Drive-In Screenings at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“Shiva Baby” - 7:30 p.m Thursday, Feb. 18

“Spaceballs” - 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20

“Little Shop of Horrors” - 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21

1 Backyard Way, Atlanta

$40 per vehicle