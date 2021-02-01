Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts Atlanta Jewish Film Festival drive-in movies

Like many events that have occurred within the last year, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has had to pivot from its usual in-person screenings.
However, the largest film festival in the city has launched a hybrid program, which combines at-home virtual screenings with select drive-in movies. The latter is what’s planned for three nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and The Home Depot Backyard, which can accommodate more than 200 vehicles each night.
From Feb. 18 to 21, guests will be able to visit the 11-acre greenspace and screen three different films for $40 per car — two of which are exclusively available at the festival’s drive-in.
Night one, Young Professional’s Night, will be the Atlanta premiere of “Shiva Baby,” a film that follows an East Coast twenty-something named Danielle who’s been hiding her bisexuality from her overbearing parents. But things come to a head when the family attends a shiva.
On Feb. 20, delight in the 1987 Mel Brooks-directed comedy “Spaceballs,” which features an all-star cast spoofing Star Wars and silly sci-fi conventions.
Finally, Feb. 21 will feature another 1980s hit, the musical/sci-fi comedy “Little Shop of Horrors.”
While “Shiva Baby” will also be available for in-home screenings at the Virtual Cinema beginning at noon Feb. 19-22, you’ll have to visit the drive-in to catch “Spaceballs” and “Little Shop of Horrors” at the 21st annual festival.
To ensure the health and safety of guests, AJFF is encouraging attendees to remain in their vehicles unless they need to use the restroom or get food. Speaking of food, you won’t able to use the app to have food delivered to your vehicle due to unforeseen technical issues. But you will be able to purchase snacks and beverages from food trucks on the west lawn of The Home Depot Backyard.
AJFF has thought of inclement weather, too. Should the forecast prove too harsh for a drive-in to happen safely, the organizers will reschedule screenings for later in the festival and alert you about the change.
Purchase tickets at AJFF.org and visit here for information on how to order and receive them.
Drive-In Screenings at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
“Shiva Baby” - 7:30 p.m Thursday, Feb. 18
“Spaceballs” - 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20
“Little Shop of Horrors” - 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21
1 Backyard Way, Atlanta
$40 per vehicle