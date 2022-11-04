Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors

The holidays are just around the corner and Dunkin’ is ready with a menu of new seasonal items, many of them featuring cookie butter.
To help make the “magic happen,” according to the company’s press release, Dunkin’ has a new line-up of holiday goodies including flavored coffee, donuts and festive cups.
“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind – those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Here’s what you can expect on Dunkin’s holiday menu:
- Cookie butter cold brew
- Cookie butter donuts
- Peppermint mocha signature latte
- Toasted white chocolate signature latte
- Medium roast holiday blend coffee
- Cranberry orange muffins
Dunkin’ is embracing the giving spirit of the holidays too — starting with Dunkin’ Rewards Members. Starting November 7, members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays. Other freebies include:
- One FREE Wake-Up Wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage
- One FREE bakery item with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage
- One order of FREE Hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich
- One $1 any size hot coffee
- One $2 any size iced coffee
The giving doesn’t stop with Rewards Members. Dunkin’ hopes to spread the holiday cheer by raising funds for its Joy in Childhood Foundation, which works to help kids battling hunger. Guest can donate $1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. More information can be found at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.
