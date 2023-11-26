3 reasons why Thomasville, Georgia, is the perfect Christmas town

From over-the-top light displays to cherished family recipes, the South does Christmas right. And according to Southern Living, some of the most Christmas-y places in the whole region are right here in Georgia. North Georgia’s Dahlonega and Helen and Thomasville in the south of the state all made the magazine’s top destinations for a classic Southern Christmas.
Thomasville, in particular, was singled out for offering visitors “small-town Christmas charm aplenty,” with “cobblestone downtown streets are decorated for the holidays, and the locally owned shops warmly welcome visitors during the season,” said the outlet.
Here are three reasons why Thomasville is the perfect Christmas town.
A Christmas Adventure
December 14 and 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Thomasville
Every year, the town takes residents and visitors to the past as downtown Thomasville transforms into a magical Victorian Christmas. With costumes, stories, carriage rides, blacksmith demonstrations, food and more, there’s plenty of family fun to be had. If you want to get into the spirit yourself, you can even rent period outfits. Visit the events page for more information.
Christmas in Lights
November 24 to December 31, 1919 Flowers Circle, Thomasville
Who doesn’t love an incredible light display? The “Christmas in Lights” display is presented by Flower Foods and features “more than 20 holiday vignettes and 25,000 energy-efficient LED lights.” This is a free, open-to-the-public drive-thru event.
Christmas Parade
December 4 at 6:30 p.m., downtown Thomasville
The Thomasville Downtown Christmas Parade is held on the first Monday in December,” hosted by the Thomasville YMCA and Thomasville-Thomas County Recreation Department. This year’s theme is Christmas in Candyland.
About the Author