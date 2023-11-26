3 reasons why Thomasville, Georgia, is the perfect Christmas town

From over-the-top light displays to cherished family recipes, the South does Christmas right. And according to Southern Living, some of the most Christmas-y places in the whole region are right here in Georgia. North Georgia’s Dahlonega and Helen and Thomasville in the south of the state all made the magazine’s top destinations for a classic Southern Christmas.

Thomasville, in particular, was singled out for offering visitors “small-town Christmas charm aplenty,” with “cobblestone downtown streets are decorated for the holidays, and the locally owned shops warmly welcome visitors during the season,” said the outlet.

Here are three reasons why Thomasville is the perfect Christmas town.