Dunkin’ introduces new line of boozy brews and iced teas

Dunkin’ new line of boozy beverages will soon be available in retails outlets in several states.

In an official announcement from Dunkin’ on Monday, the popular chain revealed a line of spiked coffees and iced teas, scheduled for release in early September. According to Dunkin’, the “growing appetite for adult beverages” is what inspired their new line of drinks.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers,” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’.

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee – Rich & satisfying with the classic Dunkin’ coffee flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Caramel Iced Coffee – Vibrant & smooth with sweet and delicious caramel flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Mocha Iced Coffee – Bold, chocolatey and approachably decadent

Dunkin’ Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee – Creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea – Made with black tea and refreshingly sweet with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon flavor.

Dunkin’ Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea – Thirst quenching & perfectly balanced with half black tea and half lemonade

Dunkin’ Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher – Made with green tea and slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher – Also made with green tea, with a tropical fruit flavor twist.

“Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors,” said Gilbert. “This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip.”