Wendy’s latest breakfast item takes on McDonald’s icon

Wendy’s is constantly updating its menu, but the chain’s latest addition is directly takin on the competition at McDonald’s.

Wendy’s new English muffin sandwiches will be available on August 22 and come in two signature styles bacon, egg and cheese, and sausage, egg and cheese. And while they may sound a lot like the iconic Egg McMuffin, Wendy’s let fans know that the signaature applewood smoked bacon on their sandwiches is “cooked daily (unlike the other guys...)”

“Wake up and smell the English Muffins! On August 22, Wendy’s is coming in hot with two NEW English Muffin Sandwiches, complete with a one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper,” said the company’s press release.

According to the release, the new item was inspired by customer feedback. “Fans asked, and we answered,” the chain said.

“We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory, buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs, and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors,” explained John Li, Global vice president of culinary innovation for The Wendy’s Company.

Explore 4 lunch boxes that are perfect for nurses

For a limited time, customers can get $2 off the new English Muffin Combo by visiting the “Offers” section in the Wendy’s app or by visiting the website.