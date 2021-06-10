This across-the-pond breed is Georgia’s most popular dog

“To find out, we turned to online search interest,” the website explained in its methodology. “Using a list of 40 notable dog breeds across the seven major groups — Working, Herding, Sporting, Non-Sporting, Hound, Terrier, and Toy — we explored Google search trends over the last 12 months for every state and the District of Columbia. We determined clear winners for the most searched dog breed in each state, the most searched dog breed overall, and how many states searched that breed the most.”

Georgia’s top breed may not surprise you: it’s the English Bulldog.

The official mascot of the University of Georgia, the breed has also been a popular mascot for state high schools. Georgia joins California, Texas and seven other states who gave the bulldog the “Best in Search” blue ribbon.

“Despite serious over-breeding and subsequent health issues, the tenacious Bulldog endures and has long been among the most popular breeds in the U.S. and abroad,” Honest Paws said.

Although Bulldogs are popular in Georgia, they are among the breeds that are more sensitive to hot temperatures. No matter the breed, you can take measures to keep your furry friend cool this summer. Among the tips from Rover.com are a shallow wading pool, collapsable water dishes on walks and a wet towel for laying down.