Welcome summer solstice at Colony Square with second annual event

The community is invited to the second annual “Summer Solstice on the Square” for free Friday, June 18. Attendees can see the sunrise at the Midtown mixed-use space. Meditation, sun salutations and intention-setting are planned.

“Summer Solstice on the Square is a celebration of Colony Square’s 2,915-square-foot mural Aurora, known as goddess of the dawn. Brought to life by four local women artists, the massive art display symbolizes hope, transcendence and the coming of a new day,” a press release said. “The entire event will take place under the eyes of Aurora, inviting guests to connect with their inner being and show gratitude for a fresh start.”