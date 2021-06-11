Welcome summer solstice at Colony Square with second annual event

Usher in the official start of summer with a rejuvenating experience at Colony Square.
The community is invited to the second annual “Summer Solstice on the Square” for free Friday, June 18. Attendees can see the sunrise at the Midtown mixed-use space. Meditation, sun salutations and intention-setting are planned.
“Summer Solstice on the Square is a celebration of Colony Square’s 2,915-square-foot mural Aurora, known as goddess of the dawn. Brought to life by four local women artists, the massive art display symbolizes hope, transcendence and the coming of a new day,” a press release said. “The entire event will take place under the eyes of Aurora, inviting guests to connect with their inner being and show gratitude for a fresh start.”
Multimedia artist Molly Rose Freeman, Chicana multimedia and interdisciplinary artist Laura Vela, visual artist Lela Brunet and muralist, painter and arts advocate Lauren Pallotta Stumberg are behind the mural.
Check-in is at 5:45 a.m. in The Front Loop along Peachtree Street. A free rose quartz healing stone and seed paper will be given to attendees at that time. Then, Dancing Dogs Yoga’s Shelley Carroll will take attendees through self-healing sun salutation and meditation at 6 a.m. Alternative and holistic health service Sound Embrace will lead a sound bath experience. There will also be a medicine wheel, intention writing and a group tarot card reading. Complimentary tea samples from Starbucks will be offered at 7:30 a.m.
Along with a yoga mat, guests are encouraged to bring an item of personal significance to put at the foot of the mural and usher in the summer. Those who check in first will have the chance to sign up for individual reiki energy healings or a tarot card reading at 6:45 a.m. Limit appointments per practice.
6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Friday, June 18
The Front Loop at Colony Square: 1197 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
Cost: Free