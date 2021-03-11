Discover Atlanta’s Freedom Trail on weekend walking tour

History and Atlanta are tightly intertwined so why not explore that with a walking tour this weekend?
For $10, you can join a walk along the unofficial Atlanta Freedom Trail that’s both fun and educational.
While the trail spans 10 stops, part one of the tour, which is happening Saturday, March 13, includes the following: Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Historic Sweet Auburn District, Liberty Plaza (including the Veteran’s Memorial) and the Georgia State Capitol.
The tour starts at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site which is within walking distance from the King Memorial MARTA station. It concludes with walkable access to the Georgia State MARTA station.
Organizer Steve Saenz requires participants to wear a mask at all times.
Saenz also suggests attendees sign up for his free newsletter, ATLsherpa, which is aimed at “people who would like to know Atlanta on a deeper, more meaningful level.” Additionally, ensure you have a hat, water and sunscreen and comfortable shoes to walk in. It’s also recommended that you should bring an iPad if you have one. Pets, however, should be left at home.
Saenz launched the tour in 2020. The Atlanta Freedom Trail Walking Tour stems from the Atlanta Freedom Trail Project. That project’s goal “is to help people explore and connect with ten historic landmarks that commemorate FREEDOM,” according to the website. Aside from the walking tour series, it also includes a multimedia website and an interactive map.
“It occurred to me that there are so many things that are close together that have to do with freedom, liberty and civil rights,” Saenz told the AJC last year.
Atlanta Freedom Trail Walking Tour, Part 1
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site: 450 Auburn Ave NE and 34 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
Cost: $10 + optional donation