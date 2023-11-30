WATCH: Ludacris joins Jake in new State Farm ad

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has had a busy year. The actor and legendary Atlanta rap star co-headlined a tour with Janet Jackson. He is starring in a new Disney+ kids film “Dashing Through the Snow.” He rappelled from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past Sunday to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop during an Atlanta Falcons game.
Now he’s playing himself in a new State Farm ad featuring Jake, played by actor Kevin Miles.
In the ad, a couple’s house is flooding. The woman remarks that this is “ludicrous.” So Ludacris pops up.
The man says, “Sorry, we meant that THIS is ludicrous.”
Ludacris: “You don’t tell Ludacris what’s ludicrous. Ludacris tells you what’s ludicrous.”
Then the kitchen sink nozzle goes crazy. “Oh, that is ludicrous. You don’t need me for this. Hang on.”
Ludacris sings the classic jingle “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”
Jake, the regular character in State Farm ads, pops up and says, “Good thing you have State Farm. Just file a claim on the app. Or call us.”
Ludacris: “I guess I can go!”
The man: ‘Don’t you mean roll out?”
Ludacris: “No, I don’t.”
