WATCH: Ludacris joins Jake in new State Farm ad

In the ad, a couple’s house is flooding. The woman remarks that this is “ludicrous.” So Ludacris pops up.

The man says, “Sorry, we meant that THIS is ludicrous.”

Ludacris: “You don’t tell Ludacris what’s ludicrous. Ludacris tells you what’s ludicrous.”

Then the kitchen sink nozzle goes crazy. “Oh, that is ludicrous. You don’t need me for this. Hang on.”

Ludacris sings the classic jingle “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

Jake, the regular character in State Farm ads, pops up and says, “Good thing you have State Farm. Just file a claim on the app. Or call us.”

Ludacris: “I guess I can go!”

The man: ‘Don’t you mean roll out?”

Ludacris: “No, I don’t.”