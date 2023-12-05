6 festive movies to binge this holiday season

‘Dashing Through the Snow’

In this family comedy, Ludacris plays a social worker who doesn’t like Christmas but tolerates his daughter’s obsession with it. They get an unexpected visitor via chimney — comedian Lil Rel Howery — who is dressed like Santa and just so happens to be named Nick. “Dashing Through the Snow” is available on Disney+.

‘Genie’

Bernard Bottle’s life is a wreck. But when he accidentally unleashes a witty genie — Melissa McCarthy — who’s been trapped in an antique jewelry box for 2,000 years, they both get a chance to experience a new world. “Genie” is available on Peacock.

‘Candy Cane Lane’

Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross have three children and live in a very festive Christmas town. In an effort to make this the best Christmas ever, he makes a deal with an elf who uses her magic for chaos instead of good, threatening to ruin everyone’s holiday. “Candy Cane Lane” is available on Prime.

‘Best Christmas Ever’

A twist of fate lands Charlotte (Heather Graham) and her family at her old college friend Jackie’s (Brandy) house just days before Christmas. Charlotte helps Jackie see that her life isn’t as perfect as she claims it to be in her yearly newsletters. “Best Christmas Ever” is available on Netflix.

‘Family Switch’

Much like the plot of “Freaky Friday,” the movie sees Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as disconnected parents who end up switching bodies with their kids just before Christmas. They have 24 hours to fix it, or they’ll be switched forever. “Family Switch” is available on Netflix.

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever’

In the latest installment of the “Wimpy Kid” franchise, Greg just wants a new video game console for Christmas. But the holidays take a turn when he’s snowed in with his family. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” is available December 8 on Disney+.