Demi Moore shares touching moment from Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration

In March 2022, Willis was diagnosed aphasia, a speaking disorder that causes patients to lose the ability to understand or express speech. Since then, his family revealed that the action star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a result of the aphasia’s progression.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” said the family in a statement.

FTD is the result of damage to the neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This condition usually strikes those between 45 and 64 years-old. Symptoms include unusual behaviors, emotional issues, and trouble communicating and walking.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” Willis’ family wrote.