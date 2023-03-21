X

Demi Moore shares touching moment from Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Willis was looking strong and happy at his birthday party

Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday over the weekend with lots of family — and a lot of singing.

Willis was surprised by his family, including wife Emma, their two children, ex-wife Demi Moore and their children, all of whom gathered around to celebrate the actor on his big day.

Moore took time to share a touching video that ending with Willis pumping his fist in celebration.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

In March 2022, Willis was diagnosed aphasia, a speaking disorder that causes patients to lose the ability to understand or express speech. Since then, his family revealed that the action star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which is a result of the aphasia’s progression.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” said the family in a statement.

FTD is the result of damage to the neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This condition usually strikes those between 45 and 64 years-old. Symptoms include unusual behaviors, emotional issues, and trouble communicating and walking.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us.Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” Willis’ family wrote.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

