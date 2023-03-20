Tyra Banks leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after three seasons

After three seasons hosting “Dancing with the Stars,” former “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks is headed in a different direction.
Banks also served as an executive producer at DWTS, and intends to continue working behind the camera.
“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ.
“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor, from the ballroom to the boardroom!” she continued.
When asked if she really feels like this is the right time, Banks doubled down.
“Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time. I’m an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. But I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show,” Banks replied.
In addition to DWTS and “America’s Next Top Model,” Banks has found TV success with “The Tyra Banks Show” and as a co-host of “America’s Got Talent.”
