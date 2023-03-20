BreakingNews
3 people found shot to death in Rockdale home
Tyra Banks leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' after three seasons

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
America’s top model is focusing on her own business adventures

After three seasons hosting “Dancing with the Stars,” former “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks is headed in a different direction.

Banks also served as an executive producer at DWTS, and intends to continue working behind the camera.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ.

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor, from the ballroom to the boardroom!” she continued.

When asked if she really feels like this is the right time, Banks doubled down.

“Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time. I’m an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. But I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show,” Banks replied.

In addition to DWTS and “America’s Next Top Model,” Banks has found TV success with “The Tyra Banks Show” and as a co-host of “America’s Got Talent.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

