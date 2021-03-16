Delight in music, yoga and more at Colony Square’s event series

With spring marking renewal, Colony Square has moved its annual event series to a new location — The Plaza.
The open-air environment is the new home for Colony Square’s Signature Events Series. Beginning in April, socially distanced experiences will be held at the Midtown Atlanta mixed-use destination. Here, everyone from music fans to film buffs, comedy enthusiasts and yogis can enjoy shows through October.
“When we opened The Plaza in October 2020, one of the things we were most excited to host in the greenspace was our Signature Events Series,” Colony Square marketing manager Sara Hemmer said in a press release. “We’ve reimagined the experience to bring the community together safely while enjoying fan-favorite events. We’re looking forward to hearing the Plaza regularly filled with laughter, live music and energy.”
Four events are part of the series: catch a comedy show called Laughing Hour on The Square, release some tension with Yoga on The Square, catch a film with Movies On The Square and enjoy some live music with Groovin’ On The Square.
Tickets are $20 per blanket for each show, which accommodates four people. Yoga On The Square, however, is $5 per ticket for an individual ring for social distancing. Midtown Alliance will receive all proceeds from the event series. The funds will back the nonprofit organization’s mission to promote the growth of the community and maintain its position as a key place for work, play and life.
Laughing Hour on The Square will occur on the first Monday for each month beginning at 7 p.m. Rotating acts from Dad’s Garage, Punchline Comedy and Whole World Improv Theatre will provide an hour of laughs each Monday. Tickets can be purchased here.
Yoga On The Square occurs each Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes will be taught by Dancing Dogs, Exhale and CorePower Yoga among others. Buy tickets here.
On the first Thursday of every month, Movies On The Square will broadcast classic films on a huge LED screen. The 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. event kicks off April 1 with 1998′s “The Parent Trap.” Tickets are available here.
Finally, music aficionados can enjoy live tunes with Groovin’ On The Square every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local acts taking the stage include TheAndrews Brothers Dueling Pianos and Lilac Wine. Purchase show tickets here.
All of the events, which operate on a limited capacity, take place on the 10,000 square foot open-air plaza. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time to ensure they have a socially distanced spot to enjoy the show or activity. They are also required to wear masks until they are settled into their socially distanced areas on The Plaza. Attendees can bring additional blankets and chairs, but they cannot bring outside food or beverages. Instead, they can enjoy the event bar and takeout from Colony Square eateries.
Visit the website to learn more about Colony Square’s COVID-19 protocols.
Colony Square’s Signature Events Series
April - October; times and dates vary
The Plaza: 1197 Peachtree St NE, Suite 780 Atlanta
Cost: $20 per blanket; yoga - $5 for individual ring