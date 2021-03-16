Delight in music, yoga and more at Colony Square’s event series

Laughing Hour on The Square will occur on the first Monday for each month beginning at 7 p.m. Rotating acts from Dad’s Garage, Punchline Comedy and Whole World Improv Theatre will provide an hour of laughs each Monday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Yoga On The Square occurs each Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes will be taught by Dancing Dogs, Exhale and CorePower Yoga among others. Buy tickets here.

On the first Thursday of every month, Movies On The Square will broadcast classic films on a huge LED screen. The 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. event kicks off April 1 with 1998′s “The Parent Trap.” Tickets are available here.

Finally, music aficionados can enjoy live tunes with Groovin’ On The Square every Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local acts taking the stage include TheAndrews Brothers Dueling Pianos and Lilac Wine. Purchase show tickets here.

All of the events, which operate on a limited capacity, take place on the 10,000 square foot open-air plaza. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time to ensure they have a socially distanced spot to enjoy the show or activity. They are also required to wear masks until they are settled into their socially distanced areas on The Plaza. Attendees can bring additional blankets and chairs, but they cannot bring outside food or beverages. Instead, they can enjoy the event bar and takeout from Colony Square eateries.

Visit the website to learn more about Colony Square’s COVID-19 protocols.

Colony Square’s Signature Events Series

April - October; times and dates vary

The Plaza: 1197 Peachtree St NE, Suite 780 Atlanta

Cost: $20 per blanket; yoga - $5 for individual ring