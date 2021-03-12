Laugh in the great outdoors with comedy series at Ponce City Market

Who among us couldn’t use a good laugh? Luckily, RoleCall Theater is well ahead of you.
The company’s LOLO (Laugh Out Loud Outside) has returned this month and multiple shows are being hosted outdoors at Ponce City Market.
“Bring your own drinks and snacks, comfy chairs & blankets, and your favorite pup and get ready to LOL with us!” the event description stated.
For $15, you can attend a single show in the series, which runs from Friday, March 12 to Saturday, May 29.
Although it is an outdoor event, masks are required upon entry. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and their dogs.
Shows go on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The first one comes from RollCall and Kiki Comedy, where more than an hour of live stand-up comedy is set to fill the air with laughter. Other shows in the series include a long-form improv comedy show called Batteries Not Included, Mighty Shorts sketch comedy, a laid-back show called Chill Out Comedy and a mix of long-and short-form improve with Fifty Shades of Improv. For a complete show lineup, visit the ticketing page.
An independent theater just off the Beltline at Ponce City Market, RoleCall Theater shows short format plays, films and live performances from leading independent storytellers at its indoor and outdoor spaces. The theater offers rentals and has open casting calls and story submissions for actors and playwrights alike.
LOLO (Laugh Out Loud Outside) Comedy Series
8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13- Saturday, May, 29
Cost: $15; $20 at the door
RoleCall Theater at Ponce City Market Amphitheater: 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Suite E186, Atlanta