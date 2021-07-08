Put on your poker face and head to The Basement’s Lady Gaga ball

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees on eventbrite.com.

In addition to the Gaga Ball, DJ Kimber hosts the popular Heyday 80s party and Atlanta Disco Society among others. Kimber is the founder of NonsenseATL, the Atlanta party collective.

The Basement is an underground dance club and live music venue in East Atlanta Village.

“We’re the people under the stairs,” the venue’s Facebook page said. Past events include Smoothies: A Dance Party and Hot Mess Dance Pop Party.

“My kinda club right here! First time here was a few weeks ago when they played 90s/00s music (the best!). One minute it’s Ja Rule. Next minute it’s Mandy Moore. So yes, diversity for real. It felt like a large karaoke session. Good prices on drinks. They rotate themes each week. I had so much fun in this tight space. Best to check out the website before heading out. Tickets are a tad bit cheaper online. No strict dress code. Like Kurt Cobain said: come as you are,” one Yelp review said.

10 p.m.- 3 a.m.

July 24-July 25

The Basement: 1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

