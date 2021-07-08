ajc logo
Put on your poker face and head to The Basement’s Lady Gaga ball

Access Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Little Monsters, put your paws up.

Lady Gaga is the theme for The Basement’s July 24 event. The venue is hosting The Gaga Ball: A Dance Party all about the pop songstress and actress.

“It’s a whole night of music and fashion inspired by Mother Monster herself. DJ Kimber will be playing all of your favorite Gaga songs so you can Just Dance and freak out, freak out, freak out (look at me). This is our dancefloor, we fought for,” the event description said.

Attendees are invited to “serve your very best Gaga-inspired looks” as part of a contest for the best costume. The winner will receive a Gaga-themed prize.

“We cannot wait to see what you bring because you were all born superstars,” the description said.

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees on eventbrite.com.

In addition to the Gaga Ball, DJ Kimber hosts the popular Heyday 80s party and Atlanta Disco Society among others. Kimber is the founder of NonsenseATL, the Atlanta party collective.

The Basement is an underground dance club and live music venue in East Atlanta Village.

“We’re the people under the stairs,” the venue’s Facebook page said. Past events include Smoothies: A Dance Party and Hot Mess Dance Pop Party.

“My kinda club right here! First time here was a few weeks ago when they played 90s/00s music (the best!). One minute it’s Ja Rule. Next minute it’s Mandy Moore. So yes, diversity for real. It felt like a large karaoke session. Good prices on drinks. They rotate themes each week. I had so much fun in this tight space. Best to check out the website before heading out. Tickets are a tad bit cheaper online. No strict dress code. Like Kurt Cobain said: come as you are,” one Yelp review said.

The Gaga Ball: A Dance Party

10 p.m.- 3 a.m.

July 24-July 25

The Basement: 1245 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Cost: $15, eventbrite.com

