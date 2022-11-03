Christina Applegate talks MS diagnosis and delay of ‘Dead to Me’ finale

“I had an obligation to finish telling the story. The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together with previously recorded footage. I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms,” Applegate explained.

The “Anchorman” actress first spoke publicly after pictures surfaced showing her 40 pound weight gain and use of a cane. While the production continued, Applegate needed a wheelchair to get to and from set and had to use a cane for support.

“If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me,” said Applegate.

She admitted that there were signs before her official diagnosis — like feeling off balance while shooting a dance scene and her tennis game all of a sudden falling flat — but Applegate chalked them up to being overly self-critical, making herself work even harder.

The mother of one has faced health issues before. The Emmy-nominated actress had a lumpectomy after discovering that she had the BRAC1 genetic mutation, a gene typically associated with increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer.

“This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”

“Dead to Me” season three is set to air on Netflix November 17.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.