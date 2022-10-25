TikToker’s PMDD diagnoses is shedding light on women’s health

Explore Jada Pinkett Smith to publish a memoir celebrating feminine power

PMDD lasts anywhere from one to two weeks before one’s period, as hormone levels start to drop during ovulation. This causes an increase in severe depression and anxiety — something D’Amileo admits to being the cause of losing certain relationships.

“I look back, like, ‘oh that’s why I can’t keep a friendship or a relationship stable because I’m so back and forth between thinking the whole world is against me’ and having a normal brain where everything is like, ‘no, that’s not true,’ " she said. “I think everyone just thought I was a b**** and I’m like, ‘no, I know this isn’t me.’ I don’t know why I’m so angry all the time and attacking people because that’s not how I feel.”

PMDD is typically treated with antidepressants, birth control pills, over-the-counter pain relievers and sometimes stress management programs. Experts suggest healthier eating habits can contribute to the relief of symptoms.