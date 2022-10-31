Adele taking time off to earn her college degree

In addition to hitting the books, Adele revealed other creative plans in the Q&A. The “Easy On Me” singer wants to take her talents to the big screen. She really enjoyed the recent “Elvis” biopic and already knows what kind of movie she’d like to do.

“So maybe that kind of music thing, but I wouldn’t sing in it. I would act, but only one movie. I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f--- off.”

Adele also answered questions about becoming an EGOT — the singer is just one award away from the legendary Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony combination — noting that she might need to see more Broadway shows before taking the musical theater plunge herself. She did reveal that she loves the role of Mama Rose in Arthur Laurents’ classic musical ”Gypsy.”

“I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” she said. “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”