Adele taking time off to earn her college degree

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
The singer also hopes to take her talents to the big screen

Grammy Award winner Adele hosted a video premiere for her latest hit, “I Drink Wine,” a video in which she elegantly floats in a river — with wine in hand. The singer also revealed her plans beyond music.

In the post-premiere Q&A, Adele confirmed that she will be returning to Las Vegas in March 2023 to finish off her residency — a series of mega concerts that was previously canceled for numerous reasons, including the pandemic — and shared her desire to go back to school.

“After Vegas I really want to get a degree in English Literature,” she said. “If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher.”

The “Rumor Has It” songstress admitted that she does use her passion for English in her music. And while she would love to attend in-person classes and get the traditional university experience, she’ll probably take classes in another form.

“I won’t go to a university, I’ll do it online and with a tutor, but that’s my plan for 2025,” she said.

In addition to hitting the books, Adele revealed other creative plans in the Q&A. The “Easy On Me” singer wants to take her talents to the big screen. She really enjoyed the recent “Elvis” biopic and already knows what kind of movie she’d like to do.

“So maybe that kind of music thing, but I wouldn’t sing in it. I would act, but only one movie. I’d come, do one movie, nail it, and f--- off.”

Adele also answered questions about becoming an EGOT — the singer is just one award away from the legendary Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony combination — noting that she might need to see more Broadway shows before taking the musical theater plunge herself. She did reveal that she loves the role of Mama Rose in Arthur Laurents’ classic musical ”Gypsy.”

“I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” she said. “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”

