Chipotle is bringing back its carne asada

1 hour ago
For a limited time, Chipotle is bringing back its popular carne asada to restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

“Over the past few years, our fans’ passion for carne asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item,” Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt said in a press statement. “Now, we’ve answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to try carne asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla.”

The hand-crafted quesadilla’s will be available only on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and via third-party delivery platforms.

“More than 10 million customers ordered Carne Asada in its first run and almost half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle,” noted the release.

Chipotle’s carne asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander and oregano, and finished with fresh squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

To celebrate the return of carne asada, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all carne asada orders placed through the Chipotle app and website through Sunday, October 1.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

