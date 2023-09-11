Starbucks is giving away free drinks every Thursday this month

Coffee lovers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one promotion at their local Starbucks every Thursday this September.

In honor of pumpkin spice season, the popular coffee chain is treating its customers. To take advantage of the promotion, customers who order seasonal beverages after noon on Thursdays will get a second one free.

The following drinks are eligible for the offer, whether served hot or on ice:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Apple Spice

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

You’ll have to download the Starbucks app and create an account to get the free drink. Before ordering, select the “BOGO deal” option and apply it to the order.