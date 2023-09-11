Starbucks is giving away free drinks every Thursday this month

BreakingNews
Coffee lovers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one promotion at their local Starbucks every Thursday this September.

In honor of pumpkin spice season, the popular coffee chain is treating its customers. To take advantage of the promotion, customers who order seasonal beverages after noon on Thursdays will get a second one free.

The following drinks are eligible for the offer, whether served hot or on ice:

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
  • Chai Tea Latte
  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
  • Caramel Apple Spice
  • Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
You’ll have to download the Starbucks app and create an account to get the free drink. Before ordering, select the “BOGO deal” option and apply it to the order.

