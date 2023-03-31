Cup Noodles new breakfast flavor tastes like pancakes

BreakingNews
Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Why wait for lunch, when you can have ramen for breakfast?

Nissin Foods USA sure knows how to keep its customers on their toes.

The maker of the popular Cup Noodles ramen brand is moving into the breakfast market with a ramen noodle cup that tastes like pancakes, sausages and eggs.

“This idea was about how you bring all of those great breakfast cravings into a cup,” Priscila Stanton, senior vice president for marketing for Nissin Foods USA, told CNN.

Stanton went on to say that Americans might connect more with the sweetness of breakfast.

While some might turn their nose up to the idea of eating Cup Noodles for breakfast, nearly a quarter of people in the US skip breakfast daily. Whether it’s because of time constraints or a lack of to-go options in the house, skipping breakfast increases the risk of weight gain, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and more.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Stanton said. “By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up, we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night, or late night.”

Credit: Nissin Foods USA

Credit: Nissin Foods USA

The breakfast cup isn’t the brand’s first product with an unusual flavor. In 2021, as part of its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods released a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor just in time for the fall.

In 2021 alone, Nissian Foods sold over 50 billion Cup Noodles worldwide. Now that they’ve added breakfast to their offerings, who knows where that number will go.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is available in select Walmart stores and on the retailer’s website.

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

