Cup Noodles new breakfast flavor tastes like pancakes

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Stanton said. “By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up, we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night, or late night.”

Credit: Nissin Foods USA Credit: Nissin Foods USA

The breakfast cup isn’t the brand’s first product with an unusual flavor. In 2021, as part of its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods released a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor just in time for the fall.

In 2021 alone, Nissian Foods sold over 50 billion Cup Noodles worldwide. Now that they’ve added breakfast to their offerings, who knows where that number will go.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is available in select Walmart stores and on the retailer’s website.