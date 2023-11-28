Chick-fil-A releases behind-the-scenes look at drone delivery tests

Drone delivery is now here at Chick-fil-A E. Brandon/Valrico only! For a limited time, order Chick-fil-A Delivery and... Posted by Chick-fil-A E. Brandon/Valrico on Monday, November 13, 2023

Chick-fil-A first announced its foray into autonomous delivery robots back in May 2022, when the Atlanta-based franchise revealed that a limited number of restaurants were prototyping the technology.

“It’s always going to be about well-prepared, quality food,” John Featherston, senior director of new ventures, said in the May 2022 press release. “But where and how you consume your Chick-fil-A meal based on your daily needs is constantly changing. We want to learn how to extend our hospitality from our restaurants to meet you where you are.”

According to USA Today, Chick-fil-A’s drone delivery innovation is still in its adolescence — but it may be coming to more locations soon.

“Chick-fil-A is always exploring new ways to provide the best experience for our guests,” the company said in a statement to USA Today. “We are in the early stages of testing drone delivery at a small number of Chick-fil-A restaurants.”

Georgia’s most iconic fast-food chain did not, however, reveal which locations will be testing the automated drone delivery service in the future.