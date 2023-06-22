Chick-fil-A issues ‘Code Moo,’ releases new game where players can win free food for a year

Atlanta-based fast food franchise Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday that “Code Moo,” a digital game where players can earn free food will be available to play on playcodemoo.com from June 21 until Aug. 1.

“In this digital game, the Chick-fil-A Cows are enlisting the help of their human friends to take down the fictional restaurant Circus Burger, the Cows’ burger-flipping nemesis,” the franchise reported in a news release. “This mission takes participants through a series of weekly challenges, offering a new food reward — such as an 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entree, Waffle Potato Fries, and of course the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich — each week for those who complete the challenge, while supplies last.”

While players can earn individual food items by playing the game, players can also complete challenges for a chance to win the Code Moo Sweepstakes and receive free Chil-fil-A for a year and a trip for two to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. According to the fast-food franchise, the Code Moo: Help the Herd game is only the beginning of a number of yet undisclosed summer announcements.

“The Chick-fil-A Cows have been a beloved part of the brand for nearly three decades and carry a contagious spirit everywhere they go, reminding our guests to laugh and appreciate the little things around them,” Joe Saracino, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president of brand, advertising and media, said in a news release. “We’re excited to have the Cows back — so much so that we’re letting them take charge this summer. It’s time to sit back, relax and enjoy the fun they’re cooking up for all our guests.”

The franchise has also launched a new Chick-fil-A Cow Collection in honor of the announcement. Featuring cow-centric summer wear, the collection will be available at shop.chick-fil-a.com starting June 26.