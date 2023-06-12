BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Multiple crashes causing delays on Downtown Connector
Chick-fil-A’s peach milkshake is back

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
And it’s not the only summer favorite the chain is bringing back this year

Starting Monday, June 12, the peach milkshake will return to Chick-fil-A stores nationwide. And the fast-food chain announced on Thursday that the tasty treat isn’t the only summer favorite that’s returning. The White Peach Sunjoy, a peach-flavored mixture of sweet tea and lemonade, will also be available in stores. The drink was first introduced back in 2018.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a news release. “Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings. Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!”

ExploreChick-fil-A’s salad dressing will now be sold in stores nationwide

The iconic peach milkshake, created by Chick-fil-A Chef Angela Canada, features Chil-fil-A’s Icedream dessert, peaches, whipped cream and a cherry topping. The White Peach Sunjoy beverage can also be requested with frosted lemonade.

Fast-food eaters in Indianapolis, and Lexington, Kentucky, are also in for something new, as Chick-fil-A is testing out a new grilled chicken sandwich in the cities.

“Throughout my childhood, I always loved maple syrup, so I was thrilled to incorporate it into our newest chicken entrée, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich,” Christy Cook, Chick-fil-A chef and creator of the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich, said in a news release. “The sweetness of the maple syrup complements the smoky flavors of the grilled chicken and the hint of spice from the pepper jack cheese and pickles. Perfect for enjoying on any summer adventure, we hope customers enjoy this latest take on our grilled chicken sandwich!”

ExploreChick-fil-A to sell new sauces in stores, announces sauce-themed merchandise

The spicy chicken biscuit has also been upgraded from an optional offering to a nationwide menu item.

“The spicy breakfast entrée brings the heat this summer and is made with Chick-fil-A’s signature boneless chicken breast, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit,” the company reported in a press release. “This fan-favorite breakfast item will now become a permanent menu item at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

