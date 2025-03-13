If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, dress up in your St. Patty’s Day finery and watch a parade through midtown, run in Marietta’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K or party at ShamRockin’ for a Cure. Or if you’d prefer a non-holiday event, you can watch a performance of “Swan Lake” in Duluth or listen to cinematic music performed by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Watch floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more march in this annual parade. Read more here.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Parade route is down Peachtree Street in Midtown. 770-805-8015, atlantastpats.com.
Learn how to become a first-class aquarist as Georgia Aquarium environmental educators discuss the importance of balanced water chemistry, fish compatibility and designing a habitat. Hands-on activities are also a part of this Atlanta Science Festival program. Read more about the Atlanta Science Festival here.
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. $15 (does not include admission to the Aquarium, which starts at $39.99.) Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St., Atlanta. 404-581-4000. atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2025/1045-at-home-aquarists
Blake Shelton Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour
Catch country music superstar Blake Shelton on his latest tour as he’s joined by Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.
7 p.m. Saturday. $29 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com/events/detail/blake-shelton-2025
Cobb
Run in the 9th annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K, a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. All race proceeds will benefit Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL) Youth Programs.
8 a.m. Saturday. $45. 12 E. Park Square, Marietta, in front of the Cobb County State Court Building. 770-794-5425, mariettashamrockshuffle.com
See actor, comedian and voice artist Ben Schwartz as he brings some of his friends on stage for a totally improvised show that creates a new comedy experience in each city.
8 p.m. Saturday. $34.50 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852, cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/ben-schwartz-friends
Garden Learning Series: Bee Wild and Go Native
Learn how to create a pollinator-friendly garden with an appealing design and native plants that are easy to grow.
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. $25 nonmembers, $15 Smith-Gilbert Gardens members. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ticketscandy.com/e/garden-learning-series-3917
Credit: (Courtesy of Decatur Education Foundation/Photo by Arthur Ratliff)
DeKalb
Fernbank After Dark: Ultimate Time Explorers
Have fun at the museum with after-hours access to exhibits including Ultimate Dinosaurs as well as music and cocktails.
7-11 p.m. Friday. $23.95 nonmembers, $18.95 members. Fernbank Natural History Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org/experiences/fernbank-after-dark
Take part in the 23rd Tour deCatur with a 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run, Tot Trot for ages 4 and under and the new None-Run without running. Proceeds support the Decatur Education Foundation’s programs and initiatives.
8:30-10:15 a.m. Saturday. $35 Adult 5K (includes 1-Mile Fun Run,) None-Run or Fun Run only. Starts on Commerce Drive by Decatur High School Stadium, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-0641, raceroster.com/events/2025/99949/tour-decatur-2025
Sip wine, munch on small bites, hear acoustic musicians in the garden and meet animals from AWARE Wildlife Center at this dual fundraiser for the Wylde Center and AWARE. Read more here.
4-6 p.m. Saturday. $75, $65 for Center members and AWARE VIPs. Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, 415 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. 404-371-1920, wyldecenter.org/event/aware/
North Fulton
Experience classic tunes from movies as the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra performs music from “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “Schindler’s List,” “Mission: Impossible” and more.
7:30 p.m. Saturday. $22-$55. Mt. Pisgah Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-748-5802, johnscreeksymphony.org/season-18-from-screen-to-stage
Party with a purpose as you enjoy live music, food and drinks from over 30 vendors and live and silent auctions. The event is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
6:30-11 p.m. Saturday. $125. Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail, Alpharetta. 404-325-6973, shamrockinforacure.com
See a large, colorful array of quilts that include antique and contemporary creations.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. $8, ages 6-12 $6 in advance, both $10 at the door. Free for children 5 and under. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-330-9852, roswell365.com/event/bulloch-hall-quilt-show-2025
Gwinnett
Bring the family to enjoy traditional Irish dances, retailer pop-ups, bounce houses, face painting and mini-makeovers by Sephora.
4-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Mall of Georgia Village Amphitheatre, 3333 Buford Drive NE, Buford. 678-482-8788, simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia/stream/join-us-for-shake-your-shamrock-6255783
Bring your pup for a tail-wagging afternoon with dog vendors, a mini-agility course, a pup-pie eating contest and carnival-style games.
2 p.m. Saturday. Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 770-631-2542, community.peachtreecornersga.gov/peachtreecornersga/2390
Enjoy the North Atlanta Dance Theatre’s performance of “Swan Lake,” about young Odette and her friends who have been turned into swans by the evil Von Rothbart.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $16 and up. Gas South Theatre, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243, gassouthdistrict.com/events/detail/swan-lake-north-atlanta-dance-theatre
