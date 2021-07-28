Celebrate National Oyster Day at The Big Ketch

National Oyster Day is approaching, and a Buckhead seafood restaurant wants to help you celebrate.
The Big Ketch is offering a deal on oysters in the coming days.
“Come celebrate Thursday, August 5th with half-priced dozen raw oysters on the half shell ALL DAY LONG! We will also be featuring live music beginning at 12pm. Don’t shell out the big bucks to get your oyster fix. Come see us instead!” the eatery said on Facebook.
Those who wish to celebrate can do so from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Big Ketch opened in October 2010 and has brought the “soul of the Southern Coast to the Heart of Atlanta” ever since.
Popular dishes include chargrilled and East Coast oysters, the TBK key lime pie and lobster egg rolls, which are only available once a week.
“Crab and shrimp dip was hot and had huge lumps of crab. My mother’s grouper was flavorful, tender and flakey. My shrimp was cooked perfectly, Brussels and grilled corn salad were tasty and, again, full of flavor!” one OpenTable review said. “This is quickly becoming one of our favorite go tos. Only our third time here, but plan to be back again and again!”
The Big Ketch had another location in Roswell. However, the spot at 1105 Canton St. closed in 2020 after five years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
