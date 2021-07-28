Celebrate National Oyster Day at The Big Ketch

Popular dishes include chargrilled and East Coast oysters, the TBK key lime pie and lobster egg rolls, which are only available once a week.

“Crab and shrimp dip was hot and had huge lumps of crab. My mother’s grouper was flavorful, tender and flakey. My shrimp was cooked perfectly, Brussels and grilled corn salad were tasty and, again, full of flavor!” one OpenTable review said. “This is quickly becoming one of our favorite go tos. Only our third time here, but plan to be back again and again!”

The Big Ketch had another location in Roswell. However, the spot at 1105 Canton St. closed in 2020 after five years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Explore Carry Your Own Water Walk leads to meatless festival in Norcross

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

The Big Ketch Buckhead: 3279 Roswell Road, Atlanta