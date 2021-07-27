Atlanta Botanical Garden’s pop-up concert to feature ASO violinist

There’s a pop-up concert happening at Atlanta Botanical Garden in August.
The park invites guests to join them in a live performance by ensemble vim on Sunday, Aug. 29. The Skyline Garden concert will feature Atlanta Symphony Orchestra violinist Robert Anemone. The show will begin at 6 p.m.
Guests won’t have to pay an additional fee for the show; it’s free with general admission. However, advance tickets sell quickly, so guests should plan to purchase them ahead of time. Tickets are available at atlantabg.org.
The pop-up concert will take place during Cocktails in the Garden. The event occurs every Tuesday – Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September. Tickets or member reservations are required to attend.
Cocktails in the Garden allows guests to enjoy specialty cocktails, wine and craft beer as they view SUPERnatural: Aerial Art in Motion, Glass Art in Bloom. The exhibit “features a custom-created ‘skynet’ billowing in the air above Storza Woods like a flock of multi-colored birds, while over-scale glass floral sculptures blossom throughout the more formal gardens,” according to the website.
Named Dream Flora, the skynet is on display through Sept. 19. Patrick Shearn of Los Angeles-based Poetic Kinetics created the experiential aerial sculpture. Seattle-based artist Jason Gamrath created the contemporary glass art. It is on display through Oct. 31.
ensemble vim @ Cocktails in the Garden
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Skyline Garden in Atlanta Botanical Garden: 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta