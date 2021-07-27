Atlanta Botanical Garden’s pop-up concert to feature ASO violinist

The park invites guests to join them in a live performance by ensemble vim on Sunday, Aug. 29. The Skyline Garden concert will feature Atlanta Symphony Orchestra violinist Robert Anemone. The show will begin at 6 p.m.

Guests won’t have to pay an additional fee for the show; it’s free with general admission. However, advance tickets sell quickly, so guests should plan to purchase them ahead of time. Tickets are available at atlantabg.org.