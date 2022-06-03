Best cellphones for seniors, a 2022 guide

“Some of the features we find helpful when it comes to seniors and smartphones are GPS tracking—especially for seniors who wander—having contacts programmed into the phone so simply tapping on them can connect you, voice activation and games to stimulate brain health,” Granigan told Forbes. “I think the simplicity of some of these devices makes them very useful.”

Most durable phone for seniors

If you have unsteady hands, are prone to falls or prone to dropping your phone, the Kyocera DuraXE has the durability you need while still being easy to navigate. This flip phone is military tested for dust, extreme temperatures, being dropped and being submerged in water.

With a 4.5 rating across 57 reviews, the Kyocera DuraXE earned a 575 best seller ranking on Amazon. According to PC Mag, it’s also an editor’s choice.

“While I’d like it to live a little more in the present in terms of messaging, I’m happy to see its cloud-contact-syncing function, and its voice performance is reliable enough to make it an Editor’s Choice,” Lead Mobile Analyst Sascha Segan said in his PC Mag review.

Most intuitive phone for seniors

Simple and inexpensive, the Snapfon ez4G is perfect for no-nonsense callers. The phone features large keys for dialing numbers or texting, a simplified menu and no unnecessary buttons or clutter. At $79.95, it’s a cheap option that you can depend on.

With a whopping 1,587 reviews, the Snapfon ez4G has squared away a 3.5 rating and a 1,667 best sellers ranking on Amazon. While this device is not the most highly rated on Amazon, The Senior List lauded it for its affordable price point when purchased with a Snapfon plan and for being hearing-aid compatible.

“One of our favorite devices from Snapfon is their ez4G,” The Senior List said. “This simple phone costs only $33.95 when you purchase a Snapfon plan with it. In addition to being hearing aid-compatible, this phone features large buttons, Wi-Fi, and a camera.”

Best smart flip phone for seniors

If a flip phone is what you’re after, the Jitterbug Flip2 is the top of the line. What the phone lacks in extra features, it makes up for in intuitive simplicity. Large buttons make dialing fluid and easy. The powerful speaker makes for clear conversations. And the phone comes with a trio of medical service alert options to choose from.

The Jitterbug Flip2 has a concrete 4-star rating across 411 reviews and a 146 best sellers ranking on Amazon. The Senior List Managing Editor & Technology Expert Ryan Molloy said he really enjoyed the phone in his review.

“Overall, I really came to appreciate my Jitterbug Flip2,” Molloy said. “While simple, each of its features worked flawlessly, and it even had some unexpected safety features not seen on more advanced phones. Sure, if you’re looking for a phone with which to stream movies and take high-definition photos, then the Jitterbug Flip2 is likely not for you, although one of Lively’s other models, the Jitterbug Smart3 might be what you’re looking for. But if what you need is a simple phone that’s easy to use, then look no further than the Jitterbug Flip2.”

If you don’t feel the need to be connected to the internet and are looking for something simple, this flip phone might be best for you.

Cheapest cellphone for seniors

If you want something inexpensive that you can still depend on, the Consumer Cellular’s Link II is your best bet. At just $59, you can walk out of the store with a new phone. Beyond that, Consumer Cellular also offers a text and talk plan at only $15 a month. You can even set up a monthly payment plan for the phone at just $2 a month.

While not on Amazon, the Consumer Cellular Link II is sold at Target, where it has earned a three-star rating across 39 reviews. When comparing the Link II to the Jitterbug Flip2, The Senior List said that the Link II’s affordability is its biggest strength.

“The Link II’s biggest advantage is the price,” The Senior List said in their review. “You can purchase the phone from Consumer Cellular for $30. While the phone isn’t as sturdy as some of its other counterparts, the keyboard offers several advantages. The keyboard is backlit, making it easy to see in the dark. The buttons have a rounded surface with sturdy buttons that are firm to the touch and click when pressed. AT&T cell service has paired with Consumer Cellular to provide customers nationwide coverage. There is also an emergency contact button on the back of the phone that can be programmed for 911 or a family member.”

If you want to simply call or text your family without breaking the bank, the Consumer Cellular Link II is the way to go.

