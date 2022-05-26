ajc logo
Metro Atlanta’s best nursing homes, according to U.S. News

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
With 108 nursing homes in the metro, there are plenty to choose from

Nursing home care is important, so don’t just take your aging loved one to the nearest home. Here is a guide to the best nursing homes in metro Atlanta, as ranked by U.S. News.

More than 15,000 facilities were evaluated by U.S. News for both short- and long-term care, which are each ranked separately.

“To be recognized as one of the 2021-22 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a facility must have been ‘High Performing’ in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both,” the organization said on its website. “Prior to staff COVID-19 vaccination rates and other restrictions, 3,401 (22%) met those criteria out of the 15,298 nursing homes evaluated by U.S. News, of which 2,612 facilities were High Performing in short-term rehabilitation, 1,878 facilities were High Performing in long-term care and 1,089 were High Performing in both.”

Of the 108 nursing homes in the metro Atlanta area, these five are among the most exceptional according to U.S. News.

  1. Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation
  2. Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center
  3. A.G. Rhodes Home Wesley Woods
  4. Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods
  5. Manor Care Rehabilitation Center
Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center earned the Best Nursing Living label from U.S. News, while Ansley Park Health and Rehabilitation holds the top spot as the highest rated facility in the entire Peach State.

While A.G. Rhodes Home Wesley Woods, Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods and Manor Care Rehabilitation Center received high praise for their short-term care, U.S. News rated the facilities as average when it comes to long-term care.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

