This cognitive enhancement pill may actually make Alzheimer’s disease worse, study says

Serine supplements are often advertised as remedies for Alzheimer’s disease that can improve memory and cognitive function.

A new study led by the University of California San Diego claims that increased levels of the enzyme PHGDH in the blood could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease. The findings further explain that dietary and cognitive supplement users should be cautious. The study claims that, because the PHGDH enzyme is a key part of the production of serine, taking serine supplements may not be beneficial to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and might even make things worse.