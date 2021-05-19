Atlanta’s apartment boom lands it in the top 10 for self-storage

In order to determine the largest 100 cities, the site obtained population data from the newest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. They also used the Bureau of Labor Statistics to collect data on the average wage. Decade-over-decade wage increases were not fixed for inflation.

Dallas is the top spot on the list, as the city and its metro area has accounted for 16.2 million square feet of self-storage construction in the last decade. Meanwhile, 173,000 apartments have been built.

Five spots behind Dallas is Atlanta. RENTCafé says the Peach State’s capital city has the 6th most active market in the nation.

“Southern charm may still be drawing people to Atlanta but it’s mostly the metro’s employment opportunities that encouraged the massive residential development over the past decade,” the website said. “The impetus from the booming apartment market spilled into the self storage sector too. The Atlanta metro area added over 8.1M square feet of self storage space, making it the sixth-most active self storage market during the decade. The development trend continues in ATL as more than 1.3M square feet of storage space are planned to be delivered in 2021.”