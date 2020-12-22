New 193-unit apartment complex now open in downtown Norcross

A new $45 million apartment complex is open in Norcross, part of the city’s effort to revitalize its stretch of Buford Highway.
The Brunswick, named for a former hotel in Norcross, is already 40% leased, according to a press release. The complex at the corner of Holcomb Bridge Road and Buford Highway is adjacent to Lillian Webb Park and the under-construction Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
In addition to traditional apartments, the Brunswick offers nine “live, work, play” units that allow tenants to run their business on the first floor and live on the second
Both the Brunswick and the new library are part of Norcross’ Buford Highway Master Plan, an effort to make the nearly two-mile stretch of road just outside of downtown more “livable” and “vibrant,” according to city documents. The plan was begun before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Georgia, but it hasn’t slowed down residential development in Norcross, Director of Economic Development William Corbin said.
“We expect it to continue after as well, particularly with this newer shift in residents from the urban central business districts to the suburbs,” Corbin said.
Both concerns about the pandemic and increased flexibility in working from home have made Norcross more attractive to people considering moving out of Atlanta, he said.
The Brunswick is just one piece in Norcross’ growth. More than 1,000 residential units are under construction or planned, Corbin said. Additional retail, small businesses and restaurants are also expected, he said.