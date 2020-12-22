New 193-unit apartment complex now open in downtown Norcross

The Brunswick, named for a former hotel in Norcross, is already 40% leased, according to a press release. The complex at the corner of Holcomb Bridge Road and Buford Highway is adjacent to Lillian Webb Park and the under-construction Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.

In addition to traditional apartments, the Brunswick offers nine “live, work, play” units that allow tenants to run their business on the first floor and live on the second