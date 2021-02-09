Nearly 150 new townhomes under consideration in 2 DeKalb cities

Brookhaven and Doraville are each considering a townhome project that would bring dozens of new homes to their cities.
The two projects, which combine for nearly 150 townhomes, made their way through the cities’ planning commissions last Wednesday. Both received unanimous recommendations to keep going forward.
Atlanta-based developer Minerva USA, LLC, proposed a 63-townhome project along Park Vista Drive in Brookhaven, which requires about 4.7 acres to be rezoned to residential from office. A vacant senior care hospice building is currently on the site.
The design of the townhomes were not discussed at length, but the Brookhaven Planning Commission did debate the developer’s plan for sidewalks. Minerva USA planned to install a sidewalk on one side of each internal street, but the commission voted 3-2 to recommend the City Council to require sidewalks on both sides of each street.
In Doraville, Kansas-based developer Carson Developments, Inc. is asking the city to rezone roughly 12 acres near Ridgeway Drive and Van Fleet Circle to develop 85 townhomes. The developer said two houses and two sheds are on the property, which is otherwise heavily wooded.
The developer presented three townhome styles, varying from about 1,800 to 2,000 square feet in size. They’ll have two-car garages and will have either three or four bedrooms.
Both projects will go before their respective city councils for a final rezoning vote at a later date.