Nearly 150 new townhomes under consideration in 2 DeKalb cities

In Doraville, Kansas-based developer Carson Developments, Inc. is asking the city to rezone roughly 12 acres near Ridgeway Drive and Van Fleet Circle to develop 85 townhomes. The developer said two houses and two sheds are on the property, which is otherwise heavily wooded.

The developer presented three townhome styles, varying from about 1,800 to 2,000 square feet in size. They’ll have two-car garages and will have either three or four bedrooms.

Both projects will go before their respective city councils for a final rezoning vote at a later date.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter